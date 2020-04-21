(Omaha, NE) -- There are now more than 16-hundred COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Through yesterday, 16-hundred-48 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths had been reported statewide during the pandemic. Hall County continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 531, while 291 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Tekamah, NE) -- Additional details are being revealed in an AMBER Alert case that originated in Nebraska. Authorities say 30-year-old Tanner Leichleiter allegedly took his two step-grandsons, ages four and seven, from their mother in Tekamah yesterday morning to teach her a lesson for being a bad parent. Leichleiter's wife allegedly held the children's mother against her will while the kids were being abducted. Leichleiter was later arrested after a police chase in Wichita, Kansas, and the children were found unharmed.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Elective surgeries in Nebraska will resume next month. Governor Pete Ricketts announced yesterday that beginning May 4th, hospitals will be allowed to perform elective surgeries under certain conditions. The conditions include requiring hospitals to have at least 30 percent of their total beds open, 30 percent of their ICU beds open and 30 percent of ventilators available to use. Hospitals will also be required to maintain two weeks' worth of personal protective equipment.
(Omaha, NE) -- Summer break will arrive sooner in the Omaha Public School District. Omaha Public Schools board members voted yesterday to shorten the school year by one week. The last day of school for Omaha students will now be May 15th. Omaha students have been remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.