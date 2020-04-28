(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska health officials are confirming the state's largest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Three-hundred-30 new cases were reported yesterday bringing the statewide total to 33-hundred-58 cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-five people in Nebraska have died from COVID-19.
(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 related deaths is increasing in Douglas County. Health officials confirmed the 15th coronavirus death in Douglas County yesterday. The case involves a woman in her 60s who had underlying health problems.
(Omaha, NE) -- A former Omaha area elementary school principal is sentenced for failing to report child abuse. Former Fontenelle Elementary Principal Eric Nelson was sentenced yesterday to two weeks in jail and one year of probation. He will serve his sentence on house arrest after pleading no contest to the charge. Prosecutors say Nelson failed to report former Fontenelle teacher Greg Sedlacek despite seeing photos of Sedlacek sexually assaulting a student.
(Omaha, NE) -- An abbreviated Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting will take place this weekend. The usual festivities, which draw more than 30-thousand visitors to Omaha, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett and vice-chairman of Berkshire's non-insurance operations Greg Abel will hold a question and answer session which will be streamed on Yahoo.com starting Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.