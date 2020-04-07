(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has surpassed 400. As of last night, 412 cases had been confirmed statewide along with nine deaths related to the virus. Douglas County leads the state with 152 cases, while Hall County has seen 55 cases.
(Douglas County, NE) -- A fourth COVID-19 related death is reported in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department says that the death involves a woman in her 70s who had multiple health issues. Eleven new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday in Douglas County, bringing the county's total to 152.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is saying a statewide stay at home order is not necessary. Ricketts announced yesterday that he had spoken with Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, who said Nebraska is fine with its directed health measures. The state's enforceable directed health measures include limiting gatherings to ten people or less. As of yesterday, Nebraska was one of seven states without a stay at home order for its residents.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating after a newborn infant is left outside an Omaha home. Authorities say a resident found the infant inside a package that was left on the front porch of their home near South 15th and U streets yesterday morning. A woman about 20-years-old was spotted leaving the infant on the porch before leaving in a black Pontiac with tinted windows. The infant was taken to a hospital for treatment.