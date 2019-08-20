(Omaha, NE) -- A former Omaha woman is accusing a local priest of deceiving her into putting her baby up for adoption. Kathleen Chafin says after she and her boyfriend found out they were going to have a baby in 1968, Father Thomas Halley came to her home, told her she brought shame to her family and then deceived her into putting her baby up for adoption against her will. Chafin filed a federal lawsuit against the Omaha Archdiocese and Wisconsin Province of the Society of Jesus last week. Halley died more than a decade ago, and the Omaha Archdiocese has previously denied the allegations.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is looking for a new human resources director. Tim Young resigned yesterday citing personal reasons. Young was hired as the city's Labor Relations Director in 2015, and Mayor Jean Stothert promoted him to Human Resources Director in 2017. Young was involved in agreements with the city's civilian employee unions, and took a role in making changes to a high-deductible health care plan.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department is welcoming the state's first gun sniffing dog to its ranks. Department officials say the dog named Peace can detect 19-thousand different explosives, firearms that have been used and discarded, live ammunition and spent shell casings. Peace and her human partner spent more than 400-hours in training.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska football team will have a new alternate uniform this season. Nebraska Athletics officials yesterday unveiled a new jersey that will be worn in a game on the gridiron this fall. The new jerseys are black in reference to the "blackshirts," which are worn by the Huskers' starting defensive players in practice. The sleeves of the jerseys also feature a skull-and-crossbones logo wearing a Nebraska helmet.