(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse will seek another term in office. Sasse officially announced his re-election bid yesterday evening at the Millard Airport in Omaha. Governor Pete Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, former Nebraska governors Dave Heineman [hi-nah-man]] and Kay Orr, and Congressmen Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry were on hand for the announcement. The Republican Sasse was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Republican lawmaker from Nebraska is accusing members of his own party of enabling white supremacy. State Senator John McCollister made the statement in a Sunday night tweet in the aftermath of deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. McCollister added that he is not saying all Republicans are white supremacists, nor is he calling the average Republican racist. The Omaha World-Herald reports that McCollister accused the Republican Party of being complicit to racist and immoral activity inside the party.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department is reminding residents that unlicensed CBD products are illegal. Officers delivered letters to shops in Council Bluffs last week in the aftermath of complaints about businesses illegally selling CBD. Five dispensaries in Iowa have licenses to sell CBD.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins. Authorities say that they have received seven reports of car vandalism mainly in the parking lot of the Park Ridge Apartments in the West A neighborhood. Residents are encouraging their neighbors to post videos, pictures and other information about recent crimes in the area.