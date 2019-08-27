(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Omaha. Police announced yesterday that they have apprehended 23-year-old Oscar Robles and booked him on first-degree assault charges. Authorities believe Robles shot and wounded a man late Saturday night at 21st and J streets. The victim is expected to recover.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is speaking out about images that highlight conditions at the Geneva Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center. Ricketts announced yesterday that some of the pictures taken at the facility earlier this month don't tell the entire story. Ricketts says the pictures of the damage at the treatment center made it seem like residents were still living there, even though that was not the case. The governor says he is working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and its CEO, Danette Smith, on a plan to take a closer look that the treatment center's programming.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing a federal indictment on gun and drug charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Seth Vander Vorst was at a Roja Mexican Restaurant in southwest Omaha late last month when he allegedly bragged about the ability to make bombs and left behind an unzipped backpack with a loaded gun inside. The business went into lockdown, and Omaha police were called. Authorities also found a large number of chemicals, powder and firearm parts in Vander Vorst's apartment and storage unit.
(Giltner, NE) -- A North Carolina man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop. State troopers stopped a truck on Interstate-80 near Giltner on Saturday and discovered 270 pounds of marijuana, more than 36-hundred THC vape cartridges and two pounds of THC concentrate. The driver, 27-year-old David Shang, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on drug possession charges.