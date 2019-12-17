(Omaha, NE) -- Residents are calling on the Omaha Public School District to save the Yates Community Center. Several people spoke during the public comment session of yesterday's school board meeting about the impact of the building on the community. The former elementary school at 32nd and Davenport is used as a community center to provide training and classes for immigrants and refugees. District officials announced plans earlier this year to move that programming out the building.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are continuing to investigate a shooting during an argument over a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors say a man who fired shots during Saturday night's altercation at 24th and Florence Boulevard had a licensed weapon and a concealed carry permit. A 13-year-old who allegedly stole the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed in the case.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Sarpy County residents can ask for help if they leave home during the holidays. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is offering a vacation watch program, where deputies check on the homes of residents who are out of town. The service is free, and officials say deputies check on homes once every day.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is helping residents check on air quality. The department's new Air Quality Website lets residents monitor the air in the Omaha area. The site tracks levels of pollutants like carbon monoxide, ozone and particulate matter.