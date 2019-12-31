(Douglas County, NE) -- A second flu-related death is confirmed in Douglas County. Health officials reported the death yesterday. More than two-thousand flu cases have been reported in Douglas County so far this season, and Nebraska is one of 19 states experiencing high levels of flu activity.
(Pacific Junction, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is getting a first-hand look at flood recovery efforts along the Missouri River. Reynolds visited Pacific Junction yesterday as part of a tour to review levee repairs following the March floods. The governor met with Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young, the County Emergency Management Director and other officials to get updated on recovery efforts.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is continuing to fight a decision to allow the head of the city's firefighters union to get his old job back. City officials are calling on a judge to throw out an arbitrator's decision that allows Steve LeClair to return to his job with the Omaha Fire Department. LeClair was fired after being accused of shoving a woman at a bar and allegedly making a racial remark, and he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in April. A court hearing on the legal battle over LeClair's job status has been delayed until the end of January.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Donations to a Lincoln charity will be matched. Community Action officials say all donations to the Gathering Place soup kitchen are being matched this month. All donations up to 78-thousand-dollars will be matched. The Gathering Place served more than 29-thousand meals this year.