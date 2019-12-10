(Omaha, NE) -- Winter weather is to blame for several crashes in the Omaha area. A snowstorm that moved through the area yesterday morning led to numerous incidents on local roads including a seven-vehicle crash at 42nd and Dodge. Winds gusting up to 50-miles-per-hour also impacted the morning commute.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A pair of fires at the flood-damaged Paradise Lakes are believed to have been intentionally set. Bellevue city officials say vandals likely set fires at two homes on Sunday. In addition, contaminants in the smoke and the weakened structures of the homes put fire crews at risk. City officials say tearing down the flood-damaged homes could cost one-point-five-million-dollars.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man who tried to deliver drugs while using a pizza box is headed to prison. A judge sentenced Hugo Lopez-Ortiz yesterday to 87-months in federal prison. Omaha police confronted Lopez-Ortiz at a gas station near Eppley Airfield last year and found three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine in a pizza box. A search of Lopez-Ortiz's hotel room also uncovered 13-thousand-dollars in cash.
(Kearney, NE) -- An indoor tennis complex is coming to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Board of Regents approved an agreement last week that allows the construction of the seven-point-five-million-dollar complex. The city of Kearney will build, own and operate the complex at UNK's University Village. The university will provide operational and maintenance support over the next 25 years.