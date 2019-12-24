(Lincoln, NE) -- Motorists who rely on Pine Lake Road in their commute will receive a Christmas gift today when the road reopens after nearly two years. This afternoon, there will be one lane open each direction between 61st Street and Nebraska Two. The eight-point-six-million dollar improvement expanded the final stretch of the road, which had been two lanes, to four lanes.
(Grand Island, NE) -- Police in Grand Island have arrested three suspects in a weekend shooting that put a man in the hospital. His wounds are not considered life-threatening. The shooting occurred in a home in the 13-hundred-block of North Broadwell early Sunday. Thirty-one-year-old Bradley Thompson of Polk suffered several gunshot wounds in a fight. Three men are in custody and are charged in the shooting. They also face drug-related charges.
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has been named to the Senate Finance Committee beginning next month. It's considered the most powerful committee on Capitol Hill with jurisdiction over healthcare, trade and taxes. Sasse is the first Republican Senator from Nebraska to serve on the committee since the 1970s.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's unemployment rate remained unchanged last month, sitting at three-point-one-percent. The jobless rate has remained steady for five straight months but it's three-tenths of a point higher than it was a year ago. Non-farm employment rose more than 14-thousand-600 over the same period a year ago.