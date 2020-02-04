(Scottsbluff, NE) -- A winter storm is moving through the western part of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Nebraska including the panhandle until this afternoon. Snowfall amounts could range from two to four inches in most areas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northwestern corner of the state where six to ten inches of snow is possible.
(North Platte, NE) -- More than 120 pounds of marijuana are seized during a pair of drug busts in the western part of the state. Nebraska State Patrol troopers made contact with a suspicious driver in a North Platte parking lot on Friday night and discovered nearly 70 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags. The driver was taken into custody. A trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate-80 near Sidney on Sunday afternoon and arrested the driver after discovering 57 pounds of marijuana.
(Saunders County, NE) -- A man is dead after a UTV collided with a minivan in Saunders County. Authorities say Polaris Ranger failed to stop at a stop sign near County Road 25 and County Road S yesterday morning and was struck by a Honda Odyssey. The 58-year-old driver of the Polaris died, and the driver of the minivan and two small children received medical attention at the scene of the crash.
(Seward County, NE) -- Authorities in Seward County are investigating after a man is spotted photographing children at a local Walmart store. The sheriff's office says on at least four occasions, a Hispanic man followed adults with children in the store and took pictures of the kids. The man was spotted driving a maroon van. Deputies have increased their patrols of the store following the incidents.