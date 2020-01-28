(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Democratic presidential candidate is spending the final days before the Iowa Caucuses trying to build support. Candidate Andrew Yang met with canvassers in Council Bluffs yesterday before speaking at a town hall event. Yang continued to promote his message calling for Medicare for all, passage of a freedom dividend monthly stipend and climate change awareness.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing child sexual assault charges. Thirty-year-old Jared Nichols is accused of assaulting a ten-year-old girl five times per month over a two-year span. Prosecutors say Nichols also threatened to kill the girl or her mother if she told anyone about the alleged abuse. The alleged victim told authorities the abuse stopped when Nichols was incarcerated in connection with the accidental shooting of a four-year-old child.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The city of Lincoln has found its next transportation and utilities director. City officials announced yesterday that Elizabeth Elliott will take over as Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on February 24th. She currently serves as Assistant City Attorney and has worked in the City Attorney's Office since 2015. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is the city of Lincoln's largest department, and it includes nine divisions.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Food Bank for the Heartland is continuing to help thousands of Nebraskans. Foodbank officials say they have provided more than 612-thousand meals during the disaster recovery efforts following last year's flooding. Mobile pantries are currently serving residents in Schuyler and Valley. Local food banks are making preparations in the event their services are needed again this spring.