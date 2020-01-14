(Douglas County, NE) -- More flu deaths are being reported in the Omaha area. The Douglas County Health Department says four more people over the age of 65 have died from the flu. That's in addition to two children that have died from the flu in Douglas County this season. There have been nearly four-thousand lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Douglas County since September.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue man is admitting his role in a child sexual assault case. Nicholas Avery has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child. Prosecutors say he paid 200-dollars last summer for a ride-share driver to bring a 13-year-old Topeka, Kansas, girl to his home where he sexually assaulted her over three or four days. Avery, who was already on probation for trying to lure young girls online, faces at least 15-years in prison when he is sentenced in March.
(Papillion, NE) -- Papillion's new recreation center is open for business. Papillion Landing opened its doors for the first time yesterday morning. The 51-million-dollar facility includes gyms, an indoor water park and weight rooms. Nearly 13-hundred people have signed up for memberships at the new facility.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue is adding to its fleet. Three new fire engines have entered service in Lincoln. The new engines carry a combined three-point-five-million-dollar price tag. The older engines being replaced will either be reassigned to other fire stations or be designated as back-up trucks.