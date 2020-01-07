(Bellevue, NE) -- New details are being revealed about a fire that destroyed two abandoned homes in the flood-damaged Paradise Lakes. Bellevue Fire Department officials say that a Nebraska fire marshal investigation has determined that two teenagers intentionally set a fire at the mobile home park in December. The mobile home park was heavily damaged by flooding last year, and Bellevue city officials say a potential buyer could tear down the abandoned residences.
(Omaha, NE) -- The renovation of Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha is continuing. Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority officials tell WOWT that warm weather this winter has led to some rain and delays in the project. Plans call for the construction of a lawn for activities and entertainment, a children's play area and a dog park.
(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation of a series of drone sightings over parts of Nebraska and Colorado is continuing. KETV reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the matter and wants to know where the drones are coming from. The sightings started several weeks ago in northeastern Colorado and have moved eastward into western and central Nebraska. FAA officials say they are working with local law enforcement and have ruled out several agencies and companies that are allowed to operate drones in the region.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska officials are preparing for the launch of its hemp cultivation program. The state Department of Agriculture submitted proposed hemp regulations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month. Nebraska agricultural officials believe they could issue 400 licenses for hemp cultivation sites this year as well as grant licenses to 50 processing sites. Federal officials have 60 days to approve the hemp regulations or ask for changes.