(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting in North Omaha. Twenty-two-year-old Azzari Passmore was booked for second-degree assault and weapons charges. She is accused of shooting and injuring a person yesterday at an apartment near 26th Street and St. Mary's Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
(Fairbury, NE) -- A suspect is charged in connection with a homicide in Fairbury. Twenty-five-year-old Jerry Gilbert of Odessa, Texas, was charged yesterday with second-degree murder after leading authorities to the victim's body. Twenty-one-year-old Caitlyn Grable of Odessa, Texas, is charged with accessory to second-degree murder. The homicide took place on July 1st, and the suspects were arrested on Sunday after a brief standoff in Fairbury.
(Saunders County, NE) -- Authorities are revealing the cause of death of a Cedars Bluffs teacher whose body was found in rural Saunders County. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has ruled the death of 52-year-old Tammy Sukstorf as a suicide. Sukstorf had been last seen on July 5th, and her body was found on Sunday evening.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating after one church was burglarized and another was vandalized. Authorities say two people broke into St. Barnabas Catholic Church on North 40th Street on July 4th and stole a cross dating back to 1877. Suspects also broke into Tabernacle Faith Church on Fort Street July 4th and vandalized the interior of the building with spray paint. No arrests have been announced.