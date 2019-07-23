(Omaha, NE) -- A member of President Trump's cabinet is meeting with Nebraska residents. U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson was in Omaha yesterday for a roundtable discussion at the Highlander Apartments. Carson was joined by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon as he discussed mixed-income housing and public-private partnerships.
(Missouri Valley, IA) -- Additional details are being revealed in the investigation of a Missouri Valley firefighter who is facing child sex charges. According to the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's office, 35-year-old Jeff Bierbrodt [[ beer-brodt ]] exploited, groomed and coerced the 16-year-old alleged victim into sex. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl told investigators that she had been in a sexual relationship with Bierbrodt while she lived in Iowa, and Bierbrodt allegedly confirmed the relationship. Bierbrodt is due to appear in court this week.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating the theft of school bus parts. Officials say six catalytic converters and more than 60 batteries have been taken from school buses this summer. Omaha Public Schools officials say bus provider Student Transportation of America is dealing with the thefts, and the incidents will not have an impact on the upcoming school year.
(Omaha, NE) -- The founder of Boys Town is taking a key step towards possible sainthood. The Archdiocese of Omaha announced yesterday that they have submitted a letter of support for Father Edward J. Flanagan to Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Officials say the submission is the first of three steps to full canonization. Flanagan, who founded the Boys Town orphanage in 1917, died in 1948.