(Undated) -- A member of Nebraska's Republican Congressional delegation is reacting to President Trump's tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen. Trump told the representatives, three of whom were born in the U.S., they should go back to their own countries if they're not happy with the U.S., which has been condemned by many as racist. Congressman Don Bacon called Trump's words unacceptable. He also said he disagrees with the far-left policies and extreme ideologies of the four representatives, but said they are entitled to their views.
(Omaha, NE) -- Most of eastern Nebraska is under an Excessive Heat Watch by the National Weather Service from Wednesday afternoon to Friday night. Forecasters say temperatures will climb up to around 100 degrees and the heat index will be up to 109. The weather service warns heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activity or extended exposure.
(Lincoln, NE) -- An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Lincoln is back in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said yesterday that Anthony Mattison was arrested by Hastings police and that he was being held at the Lancaster County Jail while additional charges are considered. Mattison, who walked away from the Community Corrections Center, is serving a six-to-eleven-year sentence for theft in Platte County.
(Omaha, NE) -- Don Meier, the creator of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, has died. The Omaha World-Herald reports Meier was 104 years old when he passed away on Saturday. The show debuted on NBC in 1963. Former co-host Jim Fowler died back in May.