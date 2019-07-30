(Sarpy County, NE) -- A second suspect is under arrest in connection with a stabbing in Bellevue. Michael Glaze turned himself in to Bellevue police yesterday and was booked into the Sarpy County Jail for attempted murder. A second suspect, Angela Cuckler, is facing conspiracy to commit murder charges after her 29-year-old fiance was stabbed on Saturday in the 17-hundred block of Thomas Drive. The victim was treated at a hospital and later released.
(Guide Rock, NE) -- The body of a second fisherman who went missing in Webster County has been found. Webster County Sheriff's Department officials say the body of the second victim was found about 3:00 yesterday afternoon about one-and-a-half miles from the Guide Rock Diversion Dam. The men went missing while fishing near the dam last Friday, and the body of the other victim was recovered this past weekend. A third victim, who reported the incident, was taken to a hospital with injuries.
(La Vista, NE) -- The mayor of La Vista and the governor of Nebraska are in disagreement over a proposed restaurant tax in the city. Mayor Doug Kindig says Governor Pete Ricketts should have called him directly instead of tweeting his opposition to the tax. Ricketts took to Twitter yesterday morning to urge the La Vista City Council to vote down the tax, and he added that the tax would be bad for businesses and families. La Vista city officials are considering adopting a one-and-a-half percent sales tax onto bills at restaurants and establishments that sell beverages.
(North Platte, NE) -- New details are being revealed about a man who died after falling into an irrigation gate structure in North Platte. The University of Nebraska confirmed yesterday that 23-year-old Matthew Bruining earned an Ag Business degree in May. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Bruining fell into the gate structure on the North Platte River early Saturday morning. Officials say Bruining's death was an accident, but the incident is under investigation.