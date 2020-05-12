(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska voters are heading to the polls to decide a number of key contests in today's primary. Voters will narrow the field of candidates for a U.S. Senate seat, all three of the state's congressional seats as well as the state senate. Nebraskans will also select their choice for the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees. Polling places will remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Central Time Zone and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska officials are confirming the state's 100th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of yesterday, there were also more than 85-hundred coronavirus cases reported statewide. More than 16-hundred cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Baseball and softball fields will soon reopen in Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts announced yesterday that baseball and softball activities will be allowed to resume with some restrictions starting June 1st. Ricketts says team practices with social distancing protocols in place will start June 1st and games will be allowed beginning June 18th.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. A man was shot just before midnight Sunday near North 46th Street and Ames Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, and police say they have identified a vehicle they believe may be linked to the shooting.