(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. Nearly 300 new cases were reported yesterday bringing the statewide total to 10-thousand-625. State officials have reported 125 coronavirus-related deaths. Douglas County leads the state with 24-hundred-46 COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two COVID-19 related deaths are reported at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn. Nursing home officials announced yesterday that in addition to the two residents who have died, 51 residents have tested positive for the virus. In addition, 22 nursing home employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Legislature is resuming its session this summer. State officials announced yesterday that lawmakers will return to the state capitol in Lincoln on July 20th. The decision is based on the belief that Nebraska will have reached its peak of COVID-19 cases by that time. The legislative session has been suspended since March.
(David City, NE) -- A possible person of interest is under arrest in connection with an Omaha homicide. WOWT reports that the arrest was made yesterday in Butler County, Nebraska. The arrest is believed to be linked to the homicide of Matteio Condoluci, who was found shot to death near 43rd and Pinkney streets on Saturday afternoon.