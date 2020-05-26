(Lincoln, NE) -- Officials are confirming more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there were 12-thousand-355 cases and 150 deaths across the state. Douglas County continues to lead the state with nearly 32-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska lawmaker is hospitalized with COVID-19. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that State Senator Mike Moser of Columbus is being treated at Nebraska Medical Center. The 68-year-old Moser served as mayor of Columbus before being elected to the legislature two years ago.
(Omaha, NE) -- Passenger traffic is down significantly at Eppley Airfield. Airport officials say Memorial Day weekend traffic is down nearly 90 percent from the same time in 2019. The decline in passenger traffic comes as Triple-A didn't release a holiday travel forecast for the first time in 20-years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A former Plattsmouth High School athletic trainer who provided alcohol to minors is sentenced. Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Torske of Bellevue was sentenced last week to 30 days in jail She pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor under 18. Torske admitted to investigators that she gave alcohol to minors in December and January.