(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than six-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, six-thousand-83 cases and 78 deaths had been reported in the state. Hall County continues to lead the state with 12-hundred-81 COVID-19 cases, while Douglas County has reported 944 cases and Dakota County has confirmed 938 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- One of the state's first TestNebraska sites is up and running in Omaha. The site in Lot D outside the CHI Health Center opened for the first time yesterday. People with appointments were eligible for COVID-19 testing at the site, which includes a large white tent where the tests are administered.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A worker at Lincoln Premium Poultry is dead after being infected with the coronavirus. Company officials announced yesterday that the employee, who had not been at work since April 17th, had underlying health conditions. There have been 28 COVID-19 cases at Lincoln Premium Poultry, including 13 over the past week.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska officials are seeking more poll workers for the upcoming primary election. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced yesterday that lawyers and accountants can receive continuing education credit for working the polls. State officials are trying to recruit younger and healthy poll workers to replace people who are older and who have health conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19. The primary election in Nebraska takes place on May 12th.