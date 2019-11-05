(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Kiewit Plaza is under new ownership. Blackstone Plaza LLC purchased the longtime headquarters of Berkshire Hathaway on October 15th. The building at 3555 Farnam was constructed in 1961.
(Fremont County, IA) -- Waubonsie State Park is seeking reimbursement for its housing of flood victims. The park in Fremont County, Iowa, opened its campground free of charge for people who were displaced by the spring flooding. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has not received any FEMA reimbursement to offset the cost of housing displaced residents at the park.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha city department could soon add new electric vehicles to its fleet. The Omaha Department of Public Works wants to purchase three new electric vehicles to be used for parking enforcement. The vehicles would cost the city more than 87-thousand-dollars. The Omaha City Council is expected to vote on the request at today's meeting.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln road project will not be delayed. The Lincoln City Council voted yesterday to not delay the 14th and Warlick roundabout project. City Councilman Richard Meginnis proposed a delay of the 36-million-dollar project last month in order to reallocate the funds for road repairs.