(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is bracing for a winter storm. A winter weather advisory will take effect today at noon for the Omaha area as three to five inches of snow could fall before the system moves out of the area tomorrow morning. Winter storm warnings will be in effect for most of the state as snowfall amounts in western Nebraska could approach one foot. Drivers are being warned about the potential for slick road conditions and reduced visibility.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is bringing his message to Omaha area voters. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor met with voters yesterday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. Buttigieg also made stops in Red Oak and Creston, Iowa.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- A motor vehicle homicide suspect appears in court. Thirty-seven-year-old Jesse Knight was driving a dump truck in Sarpy County on August 6th when he crashed into a minivan killing 16-year-old Abby Young and ten-year-old Stephen Young. Prosecutors say the dump truck, which was carrying boulders, should have not been on the road, and that Knight's commercial driver's license had expired. Knight, whose preliminary hearing was continued yesterday, will make his next court appearance next month.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is appealing a call to reinstate the fired Omaha fire union president. An arbitrator ruled earlier this month that Steve LeClair be reinstated as a firefighter. Mayor Jean Stothert's office calls the decision to reinstate LeClair an injustice to his alleged victim and to the city taxpayers. LeClair was cited in February for assault and disorderly conduct and was later fired.