(Omaha, NE) -- Winter weather conditions are forcing homeless residents to Omaha's emergency shelters. Siena Francis House officials say nearly 300 people stayed in their shelters on Sunday night due to the frigid temperatures. The shelters have about 260 available beds, but Siena Francis House is planning to open a new shelter next month.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Boys Town Fire Brigade is mourning the loss of its leader. Boys Town Fire Chief John Sing passed away yesterday morning. Sing joined the Boys Town Fire Brigade in 1971 and had spent his entire 48-year career with the agency. He was credited with launching Boys Town's fire cadet program.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue is asking city officials for extra protective equipment. The department has been trying to work the purchase of Kevlar vests into its budget for the past five years. Department officials say the vests are needed in the event they encounter an armed subject while responding to a call. Officials say outfitting the department with vests could cost between 60-thousand and 90-thousand-dollars.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is injured following an accidental shooting in Lincoln. Police say the man was removing his gun from a safe near 40th and South streets on Sunday evening when the weapon fired and struck him in the hand. The 61-year-old victim showed up at a hospital early yesterday morning for treatment. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.