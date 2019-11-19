(Omaha, NE) -- Prosecutors are dealt a setback in their case against an Omaha landlord. Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg ruled yesterday that the warrant city of Omaha inspectors used at the Yale Park Apartments was invalid. Forsberg also ruled that all evidence, photos, information and notes will be suppressed and excluded from the trial against landlord Kay Anderson. Authorities allege that the Yale Park Apartments contained more than 100 code violations during inspections last year, which led to the relocation of hundreds of tenants.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The son of a former University of Nebraska athletic director is headed to jail. Jack Eichorst was sentenced yesterday to six months in jail for two misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested in November 2017, and authorities found images and videos of underage children engaged in sexual activity in his possession. The 20-year-old Eichorst's father, Shawn Eichorst, served as the University of Nebraska's athletic director from 2012 to 2017.
(Omaha, NE) -- Fines for shoveling a sidewalk too slowly are expected to decrease in Omaha this year. Omaha Public Works Department officials say the average homeowner who shovels too slowly could face a nearly 240-dollar fine, and repeat offenders could face a 300-dollar bill each time. Last winter, fines for homeowners were more than 500-dollars and more than three-thousand-dollars for commercial and industrial property owners. The Omaha City Council will vote today on two contracts with local companies for snow removal.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a motorcyclist who was killed in a Lancaster County crash. Sixty-two-year-old Michael Stover died when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at Highway 34 and Northwest 48th Street on Sunday afternoon. Stover was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver of the SUV was not hurt.