(Omaha, NE) -- A group is working to bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous women in Nebraska. More than 100 people marched in downtown Omaha yesterday as part of an Invisible No More rally. There are 33 Native American women listed as missing in Nebraska, including 24 cases in Omaha. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Commission of Indian Affairs are currently working on a new way to report and investigate missing and murdered women cases.
(Loveland, IA) -- Part of an Omaha-area interstate highway is getting a new designation. The northern segment of Interstate-680 between Loveland and Neola in western Iowa will be changed to Interstate-880. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the name change will help clear confusion. The southern segment of Interstate-680 that links North Omaha to Interstate-29 near Crescent will not undergo the name change.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman is under arrest after being found in a stolen car. Lincoln police were called to the 42-hundred block of South 27th Street on Saturday after learning that 43-year-old Laura Edwards would arrive at a parking lot driving a Mercedes reported stolen in Oregon. Edwards was booked for theft by receiving stolen property and drug possession charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- Construction is continuing on 108th Street in Omaha. The project calls for widening 108th Street south of Q Street to four lanes. Work on the street widening project is expected to last until the end of the year.