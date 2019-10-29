(Omaha, NE) -- A robbery suspect is under arrest in Omaha. Police were called to a Sprint store on the report of a robbery yesterday, and officers spotted a suspicious vehicle near 132nd and Maple streets about 12:30 p.m. Officers chased the suspect and arrested him near 93rd and Maple after he fled on foot. Police took another suspect into custody earlier in the day.
(Omaha, NE) -- An anonymous social media post is to blame for a lockout at an Omaha school. Creighton Prep was placed on lockout status yesterday afternoon after school officials learned about the post. The lockout ended after law enforcement investigated and later determined there were no safety concerns.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- A Sarpy County road will be closed for construction over the next several months. Starting on Friday, 192nd Street between Highway 370 and Schramm Road will be closed so crews can repave the road and construct culverts. The road will be closed until August 2020.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for winter weather. The department is working with the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Weather Service in making sure drivers are aware of any potentially hazardous conditions. Officials say travelers can stay informed by using Nebraska 511's smartphone app and the NDOT website.