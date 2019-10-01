(Lincoln, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a teenager who was shot and killed in Lincoln. Fifteen-year-old Ali Al-Burkat was traveling in a car on North Seventh Street near Fletcher Avenue late Sunday night when someone opened fire at the vehicle. Al-Burkat was shot and later died at a hospital. The deadly shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is confirming its first vaping-related death. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say the person who died from severe lung disease associated with e-cigarettes is a Douglas County resident over the age of 65. The patient died in May. More than a dozen people across the country have died from complications allegedly linked to vaping.
(Omaha, NE) -- A flight from Omaha to Newark, New Jersey, is forced to return to Eppley Airfield. Officials say a United Airlines flight encountered a potential problem with its landing gear yesterday afternoon. The aircraft circled the airport to burn fuel before landing safely shortly after 2:00 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.
(Grand Island, NE) -- A Grand Island man is accused of trying to solicit sex from his stepdaughter. Police say that the 74-year-old man admitted to telling the 18-year-old girl that she would have to have sexual relations with him in order for her to get needed immigration documents. The suspect was arrested for criminal attempt of Incest and solicitation of prostitution.