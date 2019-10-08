(Crescent, IA) -- A flood-impacted Omaha-area highway is reopened. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced yesterday that Interstate-29 had one lane of traffic open in each direction between Crescent and Loveland. The highway was closed on Sunday due to flooding in the area.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man who confessed to a decades-old Omaha murder is named the nation's most prolific serial killer. FBI analysts have declared Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in American history. Little has confessed to 93 murders across the country between 1970 and 2005, including the death of 34-year-old Agatha White Buffalo in south Omaha in 1973. Law enforcement has verified 50 of Little's confessions.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha has a new human resources director. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has named longtime city employee Deborah Sander to the post. Sander worked for the city's Finance and Human Resources Departments for 28 years until she retired last year. Sander replaces former human resources director Tim Young, who resigned in August.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Two Council Bluffs casinos are fined for allowing underage patrons onto their gambling floors. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission issued a total of 50-thousand-dollars in fines against Harrah's and Horseshoe casinos last week. Iowa law prohibits anyone under 21-years-old from entering a gaming floor. Officials say the casinos self-reported the violations and cooperated with the commission's investigation.