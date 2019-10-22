(Bellevue, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a teenager who was found dead at a Bellevue park. Nineteen-year-old Matthew Brenden was found dead at Faulkland Park on Sunday morning. Police do not believe that the Omaha teen died of natural causes. The case is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A hit and run driver is taken into custody with the help of a group of Omaha residents. Authorities say 32-year-old David Kenney struck and injured 26-year-old Shardae Ferguson after she stepped out of her overheated vehicle on Interstate-680 near Center Street on Sunday morning. Witnesses followed Kenney's vehicle, and police were able to capture him near 126th and Pierce streets. Kenney has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in serious injury.
(Louisville, NE) -- A Cass County couple is sentenced in connection with the death of one of their infant twin daughters. Kassandra Krutina and David Krutina have each been sentenced to five-years probation for negligent child abuse. Authorities say the couple took their twin six-month-old daughters to a hospital last year, and both were underweight. Prosecutors say one of the infants died from Rickets, which is caused by undernourishment making the bones brittle.
(Lincoln, NE) -- University of Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not a part of the Huskers' plans for the immediate future. That's according to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, who said Washington did not practice last week or yesterday, and he will not play against Indiana on Saturday. Washington is facing charges under the state of California's revenge porn law as well as possession of child pornography after he allegedly kept and sent a video of his former girlfriend's reported sexual assault to her. Washington will return to a California court for a preliminary examination hearing in December.