(Lincoln, NE) -- Electric scooters are coming to downtown Lincoln. City Council members approved the pilot program yesterday. Under the program, anyone 18-years-old or older can rent electric scooters in the downtown area. The pilot program will begin in January 2020.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is set to decide the fate of a food for fines program at the Omaha Public Library. The amnesty program was launched in 2017. City Council members are set to vote today on a five-year extension of the program, which would run one week per year through 2023. The program calls for two-dollars of a person's fine balance to be waived for each canned food item they bring to the library.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A vandalism charge is being dropped against a University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher. Thirty-nine-year-old Patricia Wonch Hill appeared in Lancaster County Court where one of her two charges was dismissed yesterday. The Omaha World Herald reports Hill is accused of defacing Nebraska First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's campaign signs by placing "googly eyes" on them, and placing stickers on Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's office in Lincoln. The charge concerning the Fortenberry signs was dropped because the Republican congressman declined to show up for the trial.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Repairs to the Nebraska State Capitol Building are under discussion. The Nebraska Capitol Commission met yesterday to consider moving funds to an emergency stabilization project for the building's gold tile dome. More than 180-thousand-dollars would be transferred for the project, and officials say stabilization work on the capitol dome will be completed next month.