(Omaha, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection with a deadly Omaha area crash. Authorities say 37-year-old Jesse Knight has been booked for motor vehicle homicide. Investigators say Knight was driving a dump truck near Highway 370 and 192nd Street last month when he struck a minivan that was stopped at a red light. Ten-year-old Stephen Young and 16-year-old Abby Young were both in the mini-van and died in the crash.
(Lexington, NE) -- A man is under arrest on drug charges following a traffic stop near Lexington. Nebraska state troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate-80 last Friday and searched the vehicle after being suspicious. Troopers seized 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC cartridges with a street value of more than 500-thousand-dollars from the vehicle. The driver, 27-year-old Michael Banks of San Bernardino, California, was booked into the Dawson County Jail on drug possession charges.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is accused of chasing a man down a Lincoln alley while armed with a hatchet. Police say 33-year-old Aaron Straight chased a man and demanded money near South 11th and F streets on Friday afternoon. Officers later found Straight at his home and took him into custody on several charges including terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The victim told authorities that Straight has robbed him before.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is about to show two of its newest residents. The two Snow Leopard cubs were born at the zoo on May 22nd and will briefly go on display today at 10:00 a.m. when they are weighed. Zoo officials say the cubs and their mother are not quite ready for viewing, but they hope to make them available for public display in the near future.