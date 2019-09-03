(Lincoln, NE) -- Utility crews from Nebraska are preparing to help communities in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nearly two dozen crew members from Lincoln Electric and Grand Island Utilities left for Florida yesterday. The caravan includes trailers filled with power lines and other supplies. Crews are planning to complete above-ground and below-ground power restoration in storm-damaged communities.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the efforts of a crackdown on speeding drivers. The patrol focused its efforts on the Omaha area from May 3rd through August 31st. Troopers issued 58 tickets for driving offenses, arrested four people for reckless driving, two people for drug possession, recovered a stolen vehicle and took two fugitives into custody. The enforcement effort was funded in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska man is holding a daily vigil outside the Governor's Residence in Lincoln. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that Paul Feilmann has conducted a vigil for the past week in an effort to persuade state officials to reform Nebraska's criminal justice system. Feilmann says he will continue his vigil until Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts creates a blue-ribbon committee to address prison staff shortages and inmate overcrowding. The governor's office says it convened a group of stakeholders in July to review the state juvenile justice system.
(Omaha, NE) -- Thousands of Omaha residents celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a parade. An estimated 35-hundred people from more than 80 organizations took part in yesterday's Septemberfest Labor Day parade in Omaha. In addition, the Omaha Professional Firefighters Union used the parade to raise money for its annual Fill the Boot campaign for Muscular Dystrophy.