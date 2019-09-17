(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha City Councilmember Vinny Palermo is admitting to not filing his tax returns. Palermo pleaded guilty yesterday to three counts of failure to file tax returns for 2012, 2013 and 2014. Palermo faces up to a year in federal prison and up to a 100-thousand-dollar fine on each count when he is sentenced in December. The 46-year-old Palermo also agreed to pay more than 21-thousand-dollars in restitution for taxes owed.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a child who was struck and killed by a car in Bellevue. Nine-year-old Caleb Roman was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a car on Sunday evening near Fourth and Pleasantview Lane. Roman later died from his injuries. Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene of the crash.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a shooting. Forty-three-year-old John Swenson was shot Sunday night at a home near 37th and Pacific streets in the Field Club area. Swenson, who suffered serious injuries, told police a white man dressed in black clothing entered a bedroom and shot him before fleeing. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Omaha. Twenty-one-year-old Connor Frillman of La Vista was riding his motorcycle near 72nd Street and Western Avenue yesterday morning when he collided with a vehicle. Frillman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.