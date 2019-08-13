(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a hit and run injury crash. Authorities say 55-year-old Amos Reckard the Third was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car at Parkview Drive and Spaulding Street yesterday afternoon. Reckard was taken to a hospital with critical head and chest injuries. The suspect was traveling in a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring without license plates.
(Bridgeport, NE) -- Authorities are identifying five people who died in a crash in the Nebraska Panhandle. Thirty-year-old Amy Rednest was driving on Highway 385 north of Bridgeport Sunday evening when her SUV hydroplaned in heavy rain and collided with a semi. Rednest, and passengers 31-year-old Vanessa Gomez, 14-year-old Neveah Montoya, 13-year-old Emma Reza and nine-year-old Falicia Reza all died in the crash. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is warning residents of the risk for West Nile virus. Officials say the risk of West Nile could rise when floodwaters from recent rains recede. Eleven Nebraskans died from West Nile last year, and there have been four confirmed cases statewide this year.
(North Platte, NE) -- Two people are under arrest following a high-speed chase. The Nebraska State Patrol received a report early yesterday morning of a Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate-80 near North Platte. Troopers later spotted the vehicle, which accelerated to 158-miles-per-hour. The driver, 27-year-old Patrick Thompson Junior, and passenger, 21-year-old Alexandra Ganow, were arrested after fleeing from their vehicle near Kearney and booked on numerous charges including obstruction and drug possession charges.