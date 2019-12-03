(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying the victim of a homicide in Millard. Twenty-one-year-old Dustin Moheng was found dead yesterday morning between Ash Street and Wier Street. Neighbors say they heard gunfire in the area before police arrived. Authorities are investigating the incident.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A recall petition is submitted to remove a Bellevue City Council member from office. Councilmember Pat Shannon filed paperwork yesterday morning at the Sarpy County Election Commissioner's Office to have fellow council member Kathy Welch recalled. Shannon is accusing Welch of taking part in closed sessions knowing she had a conflict.
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- The Army Corps of Engineers is planning to help with flood repairs in the Plattsmouth area. The Corps is accepting bids for a project to repair the Platte River bank in an effort to prevent future flooding. The river broke through its banks this past spring, rerouted itself through the Schilling Wildlife Management Area and water still surrounds the Plattsmouth water treatment plant. Repair costs could range from one-million to five-million dollars.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A cat is rescued from a jar in Lincoln. Lincoln Animal Control responded yesterday to the area of North 61st Street and Platte Avenue on the report of an orange tabby cat with a jar stuck on its head. An officer safely removed the peanut-butter jar from the cat's head, and the feline was taken to the Capital Humane Society.