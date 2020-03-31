(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska health officials are confirming the state's third coronavirus-related death. The person who died from COVID-19 is a Lincoln County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions. As of yesterday, there were 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Omaha. NE) -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is growing in the Omaha area. The Douglas County Health Department confirmed 16 new cases yesterday. The cases include nine men and women in their 20s and 30s, four women in their 40s and 50s, a man and woman in their 60s and a man in his 70s. Douglas County leads the state with 78 confirmed OOVID-19 cases while 14 cases have been confirmed in Sarpy County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is reminding residents about the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricketts says people need to maintain six feet for social distancing as warmer weather moves into the region and more residents spend time outdoors. The governor is also asking Nebraska residents who return from warm-weather states including Florida and Arizona to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha hospital is launching a new tool to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Methodist Hospital has created a new phone line to offer mental and emotional support. The Methodist Emotional Support Line is available at 402-815-8255 and staff is available on the line from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.