(Omaha, NE) -- Over a dozen Americans who were exposed to coronavirus are quarantined at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Crews in hazmat suits escorted the patients off a plane at Eppley Airfield yesterday morning. They reportedly came from the quarantined cruise ship that's been docked off the coast of Japan. "NBC 6" reports 13 adults quarantined at UNMC have tested either positive or are likely to test positive for coronavirus.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police officers are saying goodbye to one of their K-9's who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The police department announced on social media yesterday that bomb K-9 Duk has an untreatable cancer. A lump was found near his abdomen about a month ago, and a biopsy confirmed the worst. Duk has been with the department for four years.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two men from out of state are under arrest in Lancaster County on multiple drug charges. Jason Wolff from California and Michael Wernecke from Wisconsin are both charged with possessing marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to deliver. They were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Lincoln. A K-9 detected a controlled substance in the suspects' vehicle, and troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana inside.
(Fremont, NE) -- Emergency management crews in Fremont are laying gravel to help prevent flooding. Workers put down about three tons of gravel yesterday to stop the Platte River from spewing out of its banks. Dodge County officials say the gravel will divert the water and keep it away from homes. They say crews will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as needed.