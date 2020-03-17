(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department provided a coronavirus update on Sunday evening. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county, and officials warned of possible exposure to the virus in multiple locations in Omaha. Douglas County is now up to 16 coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said yesterday that Douglas County may be moving soon to restrict crowds to less than 50 people. Large events like Saint Patrick's Day activities scheduled for Tuesday are a concern because of potential coronavirus exposure. The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced it will be closed through the end of the month starting today, and Stothert said the city's public libraries and community centers are also closing immediately.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A fatal shooting outside of a bar in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning is being investigated. Officers in the area of 13th and O streets reportedly heard gunshots and found an unresponsive victim with gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old man reportedly died at a hospital in Lincoln. This was the second homicide in Lincoln in a week's time. The police department said there's no reason to believe that there is any threat to the public from this shooting.
(Columbus, NE) -- The new president and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District has been named. It's Tom Kent, who is stepping up from his current position as district executive vice president and chief operating officer. The NPPD Board of Directors voted on Thursday. Kent, a native of Tilden, Nebraska, has been with the utility for thirty years, including his current position for the last nine. He replaces Pat Pope, who is stepping down at the end of April.