(Omaha, NE) -- Another coronavirus patient is being monitored at an Omaha hospital. The person tested positive for the disease, and they arrived yesterday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Officials say the new patient is a spouse of one of the 13 people who were brought to Omaha on February 17th for coronavirus monitoring.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is under arrest following an apartment fire in Omaha. The blaze was reported yesterday morning at the Kensington Woods apartment complex near 107th Avenue and Charles Street. Authorities say Clinton Gaythe was rescued from a balcony and was taken to a hospital with a serious injury before being arrested on arson charges. Fifteen apartment units were damaged by the intentionally set fire.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with an Omaha homicide. Police announced yesterday that 25-year-old Anthony Donald was booked on second-degree murder, assault and weapons charges in the death of 74-year-old James Moore. Moore was assaulted near North 20th and Burdette Streets on Sunday and later died at a hospital.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for using counterfeit money. Thirty-year-old Coldy Hackworth was sentenced yesterday to 77 months in prison. Prosecutors say Hackworth bought a vehicle last year using 900-dollars in counterfeit bills. Hackworth was also ordered to pay eleven-hundred-dollars in restitution and other fees.