(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Pottawattamie County officials are confirming the county's first coronavirus case. The case involves a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 41 and 60 who recently traveled to California and has underlying health factors. Officials say the woman, who works for Panera Bread Company, went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after she began to experience symptoms.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Dozens of people in Lancaster County are being monitored after they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials say 40 people are under self-quarantine. Some of the people attended the same basketball game that a 36-year-old Omaha woman with coronavirus attended, while others had traveled internationally. As of yesterday, none of the people under self-quarantine have shown any coronavirus symptoms.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 49th and Maple streets last night and found the victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the shooting is under investigation.
(Papillion, NE) -- A Bellevue man who was arrested after a 2018 standoff is headed to prison. Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Sain was convicted of several charges including felony stalking and the use of a firearm to commit a felony, and he was sentenced yesterday to a maximum of 30-years behind bars. Prosecutors say Sain emailed his wife in December 2018 and implied that he wanted to commit suicide, and he barricaded himself inside his home while armed with a gun. Sain was later arrested, and a search of his home led to the discovery of 19 guns.