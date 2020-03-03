(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska officials are urging residents to prepare for the possible arrival of coronavirus. Governor Pete Ricketts visited the University of Nebraska Medical Center yesterday and encouraged people to practice good hygiene including frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes. Residents are also being urged to have enough medications and other provisions in the event they have to stay at home for several days.
(Omaha, NE) -- The effort to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is getting new support. The Adopt coalition is supporting the ballot campaign to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Former Nebraska State Senator Tommy Garrett, who previously introduced legalization bills during his time in the legislature, is leading the Adopt coalition. Medical marijuana supporters hope to get the issue on the ballot this year.
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- A retired Council Bluffs police officer is admitting to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Bob Christensen pleaded guilty in the case and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation. Prosecutors say Christensen struck 55-year-old bicyclist William Shepard on Old Lincoln Highway near Northline Drive on May 11th, 2019. Shepard died from his injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Tornado sirens in Douglas County will be tested this week. The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency will conduct the first monthly test of the sirens tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. The tests will be held on the first Wednesday of the month through October. A system-wide test of the storm sirens will take place March 25th at 10:00 a.m. as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.