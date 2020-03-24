(Omaha, NE) -- New coronavirus cases are being confirmed in Nebraska. Officials confirmed four cases in Douglas County, three in Sarpy County and one in Cass County yesterday bringing the state's total to 61 coronavirus cases. All of the cases involve people in self-quarantine, and officials say they are being monitored daily.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska residents are getting extra time to file their income taxes. Governor Pete Ricketts announced yesterday that Nebraska is delaying its tax deadline to July 15th. The federal tax deadline has also been pushed to July 15th. Ricketts urged residents who are not being impacted by the coronavirus to file their taxes by April 15th.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha residents are helping local hospitals by making cloth masks. Holly Murphy-Barstow and her neighbor, Patricia Longacre, received an order to make ten-thousand masks for personnel at hospitals including Methodist Health Systems. The cloth masks will cover the N95 masks, which are in short supply at many hospitals around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The women say 800 volunteers are stepping up to help sew the masks.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is praising the efforts of residents to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Ricketts is encouraging anyone who feels sick or anyone with someone ill in their household to remain at home. The governor also urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.