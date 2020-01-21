(Omaha, NE) -- Cold temperatures and snowy conditions are impacting the Omaha area. Despite high temperatures in the low 20s this afternoon, strong winds could lead to wind chills of 15-degrees-below-zero. In addition, freezing rain is expected to transition to snow after midnight leading to one-to-two inches of frozen precipitation in the area by tomorrow morning.
(Omaha, NE) -- An annual summer festival in Omaha could soon have a new home. Organizers of the Taste of Omaha say the event could temporarily move to Elmwood Park near 67th and Pacific streets. The festival has been held along Omaha's Riverfront for more than 20 years, but redevelopment in the area is forcing the event to move. The Omaha City Council would have to approve a liquor license for the festival, which is held during the last week of May.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two women are under arrest after a toddler overdosed. Omaha police were called to the two-thousand-block of K Street on January 12th after a one-year-old girl consumed prescription pills and became lethargic, dizzy and began vomiting. Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman for child neglect, and the girl was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is asking residents to tell them about slick spots on area roads. Public works officials say they have crews constantly out treating the streets, but temperatures have been too cold for salt to melt ice on the roads. City officials say residents can report problem spots on the Public Works hotline at 402-444-4919 or online at omahahotline-dot-com.