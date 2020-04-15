(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 900 coronavirus cases in Nebraska. As of last night, there were 901 cases and 21 deaths statewide. Douglas County has seen 251 cases, while 214 cases have been confirmed in Hall County.
(Douglas County, NE) -- A seventh COVID-19 related death is reported in Douglas County. The case involves a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. Ten new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday in Douglas County, and the cases involve five men and five women between the ages of 27 and 64.
(North Platte, NE) -- Parts of Nebraska are bracing for snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western and southwestern Nebraska from tonight through tomorrow evening. Three to five inches of snow is possible with heavier amounts expected in Garden and Deuel counties. Slick road conditions are expected in the region.
(Gretna, NE) -- An Omaha-area shopping center is planning to reopen before the projected peak of COVID-19 cases in the state. Nebraska Crossing in Gretna is planning a "soft reopening" on Saturday, April 24th. Mall officials tell WOWT that the reopening of Nebraska Crossing will provide the state a chance to be a leader in restarting the U.S. economy. Officials say the shopping center has cleaning practices in place, and guidelines for customers and employees will be posted.