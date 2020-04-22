(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 17-hundred. As of yesterday, there were 17-hundred-22 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the state. Hall County has seen the most cases with 558. Douglas County has reported 298 cases during the pandemic.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department announced yesterday that the four most recent deaths were men in their 60s and 70s with underlying health conditions. Fourteen people in Douglas County have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic.
(Papillion, NE) -- Papillion Recreation Department facilities will remain closed until May 31st with one exception. City officials say the Farmers Market is expected to open with modified operations on May 20th. Playgrounds in Papillion are also closed, but park trails and green spaces remain open to the public.
(Omaha, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Omaha is preparing for possible changes during the fall semester. Officials say the university may offer some classes on campus and other courses remotely this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. University officials say they are doing everything possible to keep students on track toward earning their degrees.