(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see more COVID-19 cases. Thirty-three-hundred-seventy-four cases and 55 deaths had been reported in the state through yesterday. Hall County has seen 908 coronavirus cases, 484 cases have been reported in Douglas County and Dakota County has confirmed 465 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is seeking federal coronavirus relief funding. Douglas County Commissioner Claire Duda told Omaha City Council members yesterday that the city will be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses through federal money that the county received last week. The CARES Act awarded federal relief funding to jurisdictions of 500-thousand people or more, but Omaha has a population of 470-thousand. Douglas County received 166-million-dollars in federal relief money, while Omaha got nothing.
(Ashland, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a woman who died following an apartment fire in Ashland. Sixty-nine-year-old Jeanette Morley was found inside her apartment near North 19th and Silver streets yesterday morning and later died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the deadly fire, which is believed to be accidental in nature.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two staff members are seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Yesterday's incident started in a yard when multiple groups of men started fighting. One inmate allegedly slipped out of his restraints while being escorted back into the facility, punched one staff member in the head and attacked a second employee who intervened. Both injured employees were taken to hospitals.