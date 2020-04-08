(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 500. Thirty-five additional coronavirus cases were confirmed statewide yesterday bringing the total to 478 cases and 12 deaths. Douglas County continues to lead the state with 175 COVID-19 cases, while 60 cases have been reported in Hall County.
(Omaha, NE) -- A second Douglas County Health resident is dead from the coronavirus. Officials have also confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases at the health center. Five of the cases involve staff members and two cases involve long-term residents. Twenty-five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Douglas County Health since March 25th.
(Hall County, NE) -- A second COVID-19 death is reported in Hall County. Central District Health Department officials announced yesterday that the case involves a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized. Hall County has seen the second-most coronavirus cases in Nebraska with 60.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha mall is being torn down and redeveloped. Tenants at the Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge streets tell WOWT that the shopping center will be demolished and they have 30 days to move out. Century Development, which owns the mall, has not commented on the situation.