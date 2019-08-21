(Papillion, NE) -- A child is injured after being struck by a car in Papillion. Authorities say a ten-year-old girl and her brother were in a crosswalk near Second and Washington Streets yesterday when she was struck. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the incident.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A convicted murderer is headed to prison. Alan Stack was sentenced yesterday to 80 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and 40 to 50 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony. Prosecutors say he beat his girlfriend, 52-year-old Beverly Bauermeister, to death. The Bellevue woman was found dead in her Washington Terrace trailer home in 2017.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The mother of a man who was electrocuted while trimming trees is filing a claim against the city of Lincoln. Terry Blacketer filed the one-million-dollar claim against the city last week alleging negligence of the Lincoln Electric System and a third party contractor for failing to trim the branches of a tree on her property. Blacketer's son, Zachary Franke, was electrocuted and died in August 2018 while trimming trees in the 23-hundred block of South 39th Street.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is mourning the loss of a long-time resident. Marina, a 21-year-old white rhinoceros, was euthanized on Monday after doctors discovered she had an inoperable colonic obstruction. Marina had lived at the zoo since 1999.